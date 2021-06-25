Roman Protasevich, Sofia Sapega sign pretrial agreement — Belarusian investigation

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. Belarusian Investigative Committee changed the prevention measure for Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega to house arrest, the Committee announced Friday, adding that the two signed a pretrial agreement with the investigators.

"In their application, they vowed to assist the preliminary investigation in investigation of crimes, identification of accomplices and do everything possible to atone for the damage, caused by the crimes. With this taken into consideration, and after reviewing the suspect’s plea for replacement of the prevention measure, the investigation has found it possible to change it to house arrest," the agency said in its statement.

According to the Committee, the suspects provide consistent confessions.

On Friday, Russian Embassy in Belarus told TASS that Sapega was put under house arrest, and that a visit by a Russian consul is in the works. Later, it became known that Protasevich was also put into home detention.