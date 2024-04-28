UNRWA to dissolve only when Palestine becomes full-fledged state — agency chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will cease to exist only when Palestine becomes a full-fledged state, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"My common sense would be to have a political solution. And if there is a political solution, UNRWA can phase out. That means the state takes over. And our raison d’etre is over," he said.

Lazzarini recalled that the agency was established as a temporary organization, but has been working for 75 years. "Now if we are genuinely committed to a solution, in that case we can reinstate the temporary nature of the agency and we would help any transition leading to the solution. So yes, I really hope we will be able to fulfill our role and our mandate until there is such a solution. To make it possible we will have to struggle to make it happen," the UNRWA chief added.

"I do believe that the temptation to get rid of UNRWA and to dismantle the agency will continue. There will continue to be a lot of political pressure and that is the reason why I keep now asking Member States to help us to shield and protect the agency's mandate so that we continue to fulfill what's expected from us until there is a political solution. Will it happen? I hope so. That's the struggle we are having now," he emphasized.

Lazzarini also pointed out that Israel's intention to dismantle UNRWA is finding some resonance abroad, especially at the level of parliamentarians. "You have seen that recently the US Congress decided to prohibit any funding to UNRWA. So that is the kind of traction we are facing. But I know also that this discussion is also sometimes taking place in other parliaments. So, there is some traction among politicians, but it is not necessarily translated into government policy," the agency chief concluded.