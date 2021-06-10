India reports highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since the start of pandemic

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. India’s coronavirus cases grew by 94,052 in the past 24 hours amounting to 29,183,121. The number of daily COVID-19 fatalities grew by 6,148 reaching 359,676, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on its website on Thursday.

This is the highest daily number of deaths in India since on the onset of the epidemic. On May 19, the authorities reported 4,529 fatalities.

A spike in daily COVID-19 deaths stems from the fact that the government of the Bihar state revised the number of fatalities after the on-site inspection. While on Wednesday the state reported 5,478 fatalities during the pandemic, the inspection showed that over 3,000 deaths were not taken into account, and Thursday’s reports said that, in actual fact, there were more than 9,000 fatalities.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported fewer than 100,000 new cases for three days in a row. On Wednesday, it said that 92,596 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, while on Tuesday, 86,498 infections were recorded.

According to the ministry, another 151,367 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, with recoveries standing at 27,655,493.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India has amounted to 1,167,952. As many as 3,379,261 people were inoculated in the past 24 hours, with the total number of vaccinations having reached 242,726,693.