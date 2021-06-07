COVID-19 incidence decreases in Asia, Europe, North America

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A stable decrease in the incidence of coronavirus infection has been observed in the majority of the most affected countries in Asia, Europe, and North America.

For example, Indian authorities have registered about 100,000 new cases of the infection over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest since early April. In Europe, the incidence has decreased several-fold at once compared to the previous month, and in the US, it dropped to the level seen last March.

At the same time, in Latin American countries, the daily growth has reached record highs during the entire pandemic.

TASS compared the incidence in the countries with the highest number of infections.

Indian hotspot

In spite of a noticeable decrease in incidences, India is still number one as far as the infection spread rates go. Since April 5, the South Asian giant has been documenting over 100,000 cases of daily infections, in May, this indicator surpassed 400,000 several times.

All in all, throughout the pandemic, over 28.9 mln people there have been infected with coronavirus, this is the second-highest indicator worldwide after the US. Currently, there are about 1.4 mln infections in India.

At maximum levels

The epidemic situation in Brazil remains difficult, where 95,600 new cases of infection were recorded last Friday, which is the second-highest indicator since the beginning of the pandemic. On average, the South American country has uncovered 60,000-70,000 daily infections, with their total number surpassing 16.9 mln (third place worldwide).

Argentina has been recording 30,000-35,000 daily infections, which is a little bit less than the maximal indicators in May. In Colombia, the incidence has reached 30,000 daily infections, which is the highest indicator since the beginning of the spread of the infection in this country.