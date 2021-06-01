Indian authorities approve first batch of locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine

NEW-DELHI, June 1. /TASS/. The Central Drugs Laboratory at the city of Kasauli in the north of India has authorized the first batch of Indian-made Sputnik V vaccine, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The batch was produced by the Hetero Biopharma company, which is based in the city of Hyderabad. The company will use the doses to start its phase-3 clinical trial.

"The company will need to test the Indian version of the vaccine. The bridging trial will take around two months, after which Hetero can start production of India-made Sputnik V," the newspaper wrote, citing a senior government official.

Earlier, the Russia Direct Investment Fund had entered into an agreement with Hetero to produce over 100 million doses of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

On August 11, 2020, Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus. The vaccine has been registered in many countries around the world. India began to use the Russian vaccine on May 14.