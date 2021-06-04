Bishkek accuses Dushanbe of violating border agreements reached earlier

BISHKEK, June 4. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan believes that Tajikistan has violated the state border agreements that were previously reached, the Kyrgyz government said in a statement.

"The Tajik side increased tensions and exacerbate the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in violation of the agreements reached earlier which runs counter to friendly and good neighborly relations," the statement reads.

According to the cabinet, Tajik servicemen disregarded agreements to ban any works on the sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border that are yet to be demarcated until the process of demarcation and delimitation is completed and in the early hours of June 4 "infiltrated the territory of Kyrgyzstan by 1,000 meters and placed a container on the undeclared section of the border in the area of Unzhu-Bulak of the Chon-Alai district of Osh region."

The Kyrgyz cabinet added that the head of the national security agency who also serves as the chief of the Kyrgyz delegation for delimitation and demarcation of the border with Tajikistan headed to the site in light of the increased tensions "to settle the current situation."

An armed conflict broke out on the border between the two states in April and May, killing dozens of people.