SCO values Russia, China’s experience in tackling new challenges — secretary general

BEIJING, June 1. /TASS/. The experience of Russia and China in overcoming new global challenges is highly important to activate the efforts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a key platform of multilateral cooperation, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said on Tuesday.

"The colossal experience and the unquestionable authority of Moscow and Beijing in countering new threats and challenges is in very high demand when it comes to enriching the activity of our organization further," he said in a video address to the participants of the international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era."

According to Norov, the political and diplomatic efforts of Russia and China helped the SCO become "one of the leading transnational organizations in Eurasia." He reminded that India and Pakistan joined the SCO with the support of Russia and China.

According to the SCO chief, the organization values the experience of Moscow and Beijing when resolving key issues, such as the fight against international terrorism, eradication of transborder drug trafficking, and "development of universal rules, principles, and norms of the states in the information sphere." Norov stressed that the joint knowledge and skillset of Russia and China would help "promote the SCO cooperation experience in the said sphere on UN platforms".