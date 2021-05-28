Lithuanian top diplomat asserts that expelled diplomats are intel officers

VILNIUS, May 28. /TASS/. The employees of the Belarusian Embassy being expelled from Lithuania have been involved in intelligence activities, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

"Two BY intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover were asked to leave Lithuania," he wrote.

A representative of the Belarusian Embassy in Lithuania was summoned to the republic’s Foreign Ministry on Friday. He was handed a diplomatic note declaring two embassy employees personae non gratae for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, according to the agency.

The diplomats have to leave Lithuania within seven days.