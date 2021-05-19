Gaza radicals fired 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10 - Israeli military

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals from the Gaza strip fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israeli cities since May 10, but about 540 of them fell on the Palestinian enclave’s territory, the press service of the Israeli armed forces said on Tuesday.

"Since the very start of the operation [on May 10], 3,700 rockets have been launched, and 540 of them fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 90% of all projectiles," the press service said in a statement.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

According to the latest reports, at least 12 Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been injured. The Palestinian side reported 237 deaths, including 217 in the Gaza Strip, and more than 6,000 wounded (in the Gaza Strip and West Bank).