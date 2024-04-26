Bolivia eyes developing cooperation with Rosatom in energy sector — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Bolivia is interested in further developing cooperation with the Russian state corporation Rosatom in the energy sector and production of lithium energy storage devices, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We see the importance of developing our relations and cooperation with Rosatom. Lithium is a great opportunity for Bolivia and the whole world to produce clean energy. We would like to become an ally of Russia [in this area]," she said.

In April 2021, Bolivia announced its first tender for the development of lithium deposits. As a result, the Bolivian state company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) entered into agreements with the Chinese companies CBC and Citic Guoan, as well as with Uranium One, part of Rosatom. Last December 2023, YLB and Uranium One signed an agreement to build a lithium processing plant in the Bolivian department of Potosi.