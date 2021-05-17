Coronavirus incidence worldwide dropping for two straight weeks, WHO says

GENEVA, May 17. /TASS/. The number of new cases of the coronavirus infection and fatalities worldwide has been decreasing for the second week in a row, however, it is too early to talk about the end of the pandemic, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"For the second week in a row there has been a global decline in cases and deaths from COVID-19," he noted. At the same time, "the situation in a number of countries continues to be very concerning. The COVID-19 pandemic is a long way from over," the director general stated.