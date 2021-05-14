Ukrainian forces fire Uragan multiple rocket launchers in drills near Crimea

KIEV, May 14. /TASS/. Rocket artillery units subordinate to the command of the Ukrainian Joint Armed Forces practiced deploying weapons at firing positions and aiming launchers at a notional enemy’s targets near the border with Crimea, the command’s press office reported on Friday.

"The planned field exercise for cohesion of the teams of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems was held under the conditions close to a combat environment. The powerful and precision weapons were deployed within minutes. The teams quickly moved from the amassment area, conducted a march, deployed at the firing positions and aimed the guns at notional targets for their destruction," the press office quoted Ukrainian Joint Armed Forces Commander Lieutenant General Sergei Nayev as saying.

During the exercise, the Ukrainian artillery units practiced eliminating the mock enemy’s amphibious assault force, armor and camouflaged command posts. The teams also fulfilled the exercise of remotely laying mines in the areas of the simulated enemy’s potential offensive, the commander said.

The Uragan multiple launch rocket system developed in the Soviet period has a firing range of 34 km.