Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss de-escalation in Gaza Strip — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alon Ushpiz Friday.

"The parties discussed the current situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict area in detail, with an emphasis on the need to de-escalate tensions as soon as possible and ensure proper security of Israeli and Palestinian civilians," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

The sides also touched upon pressing issues in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process currently under review by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since Monday, was triggered by riots at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where hundreds were injured over the past several days. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers, saying that they had owned it prior to 1948.

On Friday, Israeli media reported nine Israelis killed in the ongoing missile attacks. According to the Gaza Strip Health Ministry, Israeli strikes killed 119 Palestinians and injured over 600.