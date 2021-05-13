Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians, killed in the continued Israeli airstrikes, has exceeded 100 people. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, "103 people were killed, including 27 children and 11 women, while 580 people were injured."

Besides, Gaza authorities reported over 500 residential buildings completely destroyed, and 2,500 - significantly damaged. The airstrikes also damaged roads, desalination stations, power lines and other infrastructure.

Israeli forces and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missiles strikes since May 10. Six Israelis were reportedly killed by Palestinian strikes.