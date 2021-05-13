Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army

TASS, May 13. Militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have fired more than 1,500 rockets into Israel since the beginning of the aggravation of the situation on the border with the Palestinian enclave on Monday, Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter.

"In the last 3 days Hamas has fired 1,500+ rockets from Gaza all the way into Israel, terrorizing civilians as far as 90 miles away. Hamas, expect a response," Israel Defense Forces wrote.

Since Monday, the Israeli army and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have continued to exchange rocket attacks in the wake of riots at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, where more than 700 Palestinians were injured. Earlier, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of the Hamas movement that controls Gaza, announced the launch of more than 200 missiles on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning towards Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Prior to this, the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod were subjected to massive shelling. Deaths of six Israelis were reported.