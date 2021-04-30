School, several houses burnt down in clashes on border with Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan says

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. More than a dozen of buildings have been burnt down in Kyrgyzstan after military clashes between the Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen on the border, the Central Asian republic’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the wake of the conflict on the territory of the republic a school, a border outpost and several one-story houses have been burnt down," the ministry said in a statement, noting that this was only preliminary data.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28. A day later military clashes between the Kyrgyz and Tajik forces broke out. Late on April 29, the sides agreed on a ceasefire and pulling back troops. Both Bishkek and Dushanbe reported a large number of injuries. According to the latest report, 13 people were killed and more than 100 others were wounded on the Kyrgyz side.