{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 830,000 in past day - WHO

Overall number of such cases exceeds 146.05 million

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. More than 830,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 146.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 19:00 Moscow time on April 25, as many as 146,054,107 novel coronavirus cases and 3,092,410 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 830,806 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,940.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 44% of the COVID-19 daily tally (365,986 cases). Next are North and South America (228,852) and Europe (165,146).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,656,636), India (16,960,172), Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,390,187), Russia (4,762,569), Turkey (4,591,416), the United Kingdom (4,403,1740), Italy (3,949,517), Spain (3,456,886), Germany (3,287,418), Argentina (2,824,652), and Poland (2,758,856).

World
Minsk will not close its embassies in Europe, Ukraine, says top diplomat
It is reduced in those countries where it is unprofitable to have embassies because of poor trade and low exports, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said
Read more
Russia, Czech Republic to reduce embassy staff to 7 diplomats each
Prague will have to downsize its personnel by 16 diplomats, 4 technical employees and 91 locally recruited employees
Read more
Czech orthodox priest Premysl Ivan Hadrava charged with terrorism over Donbass events
Earlier on Friday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Czech Republic reported that five apprehended people were charged with terrorism, membership in terror group, financing and propaganda of terrorism
Read more
No objections from Russia to Slovakia publishing Sputnik V contract
Earlier, Slovakia’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that his country, where the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on March 1, would made the contract public even in case Russia would object to that
Read more
Prague ‘got what it deserved’ in pursuit of confrontation with Russia, says intel chief
The foreign intelligence service head decried the tactic of wrecking the "rather delicate and fragile" framework of international stability and security by certain Western political leaders
Read more
Twelve foreign NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia in 2020
Special attention was paid last year to protection of the state interests from foreign interference
Read more
Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s 17th address and US embassy loses Russian staff
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 22
Read more
Moscow declares five Polish embassy workers personae non gratae
They must leave the country by May 15
Read more
Berlin must provide Moscow with results of Navalny’s tests, says diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there is online footage of the conditions the blogger is being held in
Read more
Prague wants to discuss Moscow’s decision to limit number of locally hired embassy staff
The foreign ministry reminded of the decision of the Russian side to limit the number of Russian employees at the Czech Embassy in Moscow and at the Czech House (the cultural mission) to correspond to the number of workers employed by the Russian Embassy in Prague
Read more
Russian associate professor sentenced to 20 years for treason
Read more
Defense chief ends large-scale drills in Russia’s south after goals achieved
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
Talks on Russian RD-180 rocket engine deliveries to US may restart after Starliner’s tests
As TASS reported earlier, Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association handed over on April 14 the last six RD-180 engines to representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD Amross under the existing contract
Read more
German minister urges to dissociate Nord Stream 2 and Navalny issue
German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project construction was approved by national governments long ago
Read more
Putin signs decree on countermeasures to other states’ unfriendly actions
The government is tasked to define number of individuals that can be employed by foreign missions
Read more
Russian Chargе d'Affaires in US summoned to Department of State
Sergey Koshelev strongly rejected groundless allegations against Russia on destabilizing actions, Russia’s embassy in the United States said
Read more
Expulsion of diplomats from Czech Republic shows anti-Russian psychosis, says Chizhov
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, the reasons of the Czech scandal lie in domestic concerns of the west, they largely correspond to the motives of the 2018 story in Salisbury promoted amid Britain’s withdrawal from the EU
Read more
Project 22350 guided missile frigates to become mainstay of Russian Navy’s surface force
The new frigates will be distinguished by their armament, which will substantially boost the potential of both these warships and naval groups they will make part of
Read more
US fighter jets escort two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes over Pacific
The Pacific Fleet’s long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft performed a scheduled ten-hour flight over the Pacific
Read more
Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime
Read more
Russia to scrutinize military cooperation with Turkey, if it supplies drones to Ukraine
The Turkiye newspaper reported on April 15 citing an unnamed source that Ankara was ready to sell its weapons and drones to all countries
Read more
Press review: Putin’s plan to fight global warming and Czech demands over diplomatic spat
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 23
Read more
Biden recognizes Armenian genocide
According to US President, "we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring"
Read more
Prague says number of employees of Russian, Czech consulates to remain unchanged
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary
Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine
Read more
Number of Donbass residents with Russian citizenship in 2021 may reach 1 mln
This number may almost double by the end of 2021
Read more
Turkish politicians expects Moscow, Ankara ties improve after Biden’s genocide statement
In a written statement released on Saturday, US President Joe Biden recognized the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as "Armenian genocide"
Read more
Moscow to respond to Bratislava’s unfriendly steps
Earlier on Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the decision to expel three Russian diplomats from the republic
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko did not discuss Russia-Belarus merger, assures Kremlin
On April 22, the Belarusian leader had an in-person meeting with the Russian president in Moscow
Read more
Lukashenko says Minsk and Moscow agreed 26-27 roadmaps on integration
Read more
Kremlin: Putin will not discuss Crimea at possible meeting with Ukrainian president
There is no such issue as Crimea, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russia ready to take new anti-US measures if escalation continues - Lavrov
Everything was said in our response to the latest unfriendly US steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents Syria’s Idlib - defense ministry
According to the Russian defense ministry, extremists are delivering toxic agent from the Tel Tuna camp near Idlib to Jisr al-Shugur and Bdama
Read more
Russia to redeploy over 300 weapon systems to Moscow for Victory Day Parade
The military hardware will include Bumerang armored personnel carriers, Taifun armored vehicles, BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launches, S-400 air defense systems, Iskander tactical missile complexes
Read more
Western handlers roped Prague into spat with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there were gaps in the positions and views about the accusations against Russia inside the Czech Republic
Read more
Moscow redeploys troops participating in Crimea drills back to their permanent bases
The drills involved more than 10,000 servicemen and 1,200 units of hardware
Read more
Czech Republic expels 63 Russian embassy employees
Earlier, the Czech government stated that the republic’s embassy in Moscow has a lot fewer employees than the Russian diplomatic mission in Prague
Read more
Czech counterintelligence finds no proof of Russians’ presence in Vrbetice - president
Nevertheless, Milos Zeman noted that it should not be said that the suspicion on the two foreign agents’ involvement in the incident was not serious
Read more
EU urges Russia to overturn decision to block part of Black Sea
The decision is to close a part of the Black Sea near Crimea and restrict the air space over the peninsula between April 24 and October 31
Read more
Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide
According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, signals are coming from Washington on the plans to hold the meeting of the leaders
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Prague to tell world community what Vrbetice depots held
Prague claims Moscow was allegedly involved in the blasts at a munitions depots in the village of Vrtebice, back in 2014 that killed two people
Read more
Germany supports Nord Stream 2 regardless of other EU states’ view, says Merkel
The Chancellor stressed that Germany had always advocated for Ukraine to remain a transit country in the export of gas from Russia to the European Union
Read more
Lukashenko says $10 mln allocated for his assassination
The BelTA news agency reported that armed people were to attack his residence in the countryside
Read more
Ukrainian forces open fire against DPR nine times in past day, republic says
Overall, the Ukrainian forces fired 94 shells
Read more
'Acting like a tiny pooch': Czech ex-president ashamed of Prague’s policies towards Russia
Vaclav Klaus believes that his country's current authorities are seeking to score points with Washington and NATO
Read more
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the president’s decree was a retaliatory measure against other countries’ hostile steps
Read more
China-Russia lunar project strives for universal progress - China Space Administration
Deputy Head of CNSA Wu Yanhua noted that the project to build a Chinese-Russian lunar base should become an important contribution to the long-term UN program to stimulate activities in outer space
Read more
Foreign orders for Russian weaponry unaffected by pandemic, sanctions — Rostec
Last year, civilian-purpose products accounted for 34% of the entire output of Rostec
Read more