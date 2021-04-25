Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 830,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. More than 830,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 146.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 19:00 Moscow time on April 25, as many as 146,054,107 novel coronavirus cases and 3,092,410 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 830,806 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,940.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 44% of the COVID-19 daily tally (365,986 cases). Next are North and South America (228,852) and Europe (165,146).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,656,636), India (16,960,172), Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,390,187), Russia (4,762,569), Turkey (4,591,416), the United Kingdom (4,403,1740), Italy (3,949,517), Spain (3,456,886), Germany (3,287,418), Argentina (2,824,652), and Poland (2,758,856).