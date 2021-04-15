US Treasury imposes sanctions against several Russian technology companies

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US Treasury has imposed sanctions against several Russian technology companies. In its statement, the Treasury claims that these entities are connected with the Russian Intelligence Services.

"Treasury’s first use of the E.O. of April 15, 2021 targets companies operating in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy that support Russian Intelligence Services. The following companies are designated for operating in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy: ERA Technolopolis; Pasit, AO (Pasit); Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment Scientific Research Institute Specialized Security Computing Devices and Automation (SVA); Neobit, OOO (Neobit); Advanced System Technology, AO (AST); and Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, AO (Positive Technologies)," according to the statement.

According to the Treasury, ERA Technopolis houses and supports units of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) responsible for offensive cyber and information operations.

The Treasury claims that Pasit, SVA, Neobit, AST and Positive Technologies conducted research and development in support of the cyber operations conducted by the FSB, GRU and SVR.

"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC," Treasury said. The sanctions also imply that American and foreign companies as well as US citizens are banned from doing business with the abovementioned companies.