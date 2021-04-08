Conflict in Ukraine could be resolved within one year, Russian official says

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The conflict in Donbass could be settled within one year should all sides consecutively fulfill all their obligations, says Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

"From the standpoint of possibilities to settle the conflict in practice, I believe it could be settled, well, in one year. All these issues could be resolved, if consecutive actions are taken, and previous agreements are honored. Should sides move in loops, as Ukraine and […] partners do now, then, I am afraid, a course towards the suspension of this conflict is possible," he said.

The settlement of the conflict in Donbass is delegated to the Contact Group involving Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republic. According to the Minsk Agreements, Kiev must negotiate all steps aimed at the resolution of the conflict with the republics.

The Complex of Measures, signed in February 2015, implies the initiation of dialogue on restoration of social and economic ties of Kiev and Donbass, as well as a constitutional reform in Ukraine that should decentralize power in the country with consideration of the special status of the republics. This plan remains unimplemented, due in part to the position of Ukraine, who refuses, in contradiction to the Minsk Agreements, to resolve political matters before resolving issues of security.