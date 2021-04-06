Iran not going to speak with US on issues of nuclear deal, says Russian diplomat

VIENNA, April 6. /TASS/. Iran is not going to hold direct talks with the United Sates on matters of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program met in Vienna on Tuesday.

"Iran is quite categorical on that matter," he told journalists when asked whether Iran is ready to speak with the United States. "The Iranians are not going to speak with them.".