Ukraine bans import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil from Russia

KIEV, March 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has banned the import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil, and a number of non-food products from Russia. The decree to that effect was published on the government’s website on Wednesday.

"[The government rules to] supplement the list (of goods prohibited for import from Russia) with the following items: wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye (meslin), sunflower oil, safflower or cottonseed oil and their fractions, unrefined or refined, but without changes in their chemical composition," according to the document dated March 29.

The Ukrainian government supplemented the resolution of December 30, 2015 "On prohibition of import of goods of Russian origin into the customs territory of Ukraine." The new ban covers import of surfactants, cleaning detergents packaged for retail, newsprint, cardboard, kraft paper and kraft paperboard, toilet paper, cosmetic wipes, towels, tablecloths and napkins. A total of 25 new items have been added. In addition, it is prohibited to import unalloyed steel wire, tools for drilling rocks or soil, metal carts, axles, wheels and their parts.

The decree comes into force ten days from the date of publication.