Merkel declares extension of quarantine over COVID-19 in Germany

BERLIN, March 23. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and authorities of federal states have agreed to extend quarantine until April 18, the Chancellor told reporters after talks, which ended early on Tuesday.

"From April 1 to April 5 (when Catholics celebrate Easter) the principle of reducing contacts will be in effect," Merkel said. So, the restrictions during the weekend will be in force not only on Holy Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, but also on two additional days - on April 1 and April 3.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder, who also attended the press conference, called this "Easter lockdown.".