Hungarian top diplomat vaccinated with Sputnik V

VIENNA, March 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he had been vaccinated against novel coronavirus with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

"The delivery of vaccines from the east is ongoing, and this morning me and my colleague, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, completed the March delivery of Sputnik (I also received this vaccine today)," Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Friday.

The Magyar Nemzet newspaper said the minister had been vaccinated and called upon others to follow suit, because this was the only way to tackle the pandemic.

In November 2020, Hungary became the first member of the European Union to receive Sputnik V samples for research purposes. The country’s National Public Health Center approved the vaccine in February 2021.