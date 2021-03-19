Berlin needs cooperation with Russia despite all tensions in relations - Cabinet spokesman

BERLIN, March 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Germany are characterized both by controversial moments and by a need for cooperation, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s remarks towards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Vladimir Putin in the president of a country that we have multiple disagreements with," Seibert said. "At the same time, there are mutual interests as well. Of course, cooperation with Russia is necessary."

"Such adjacency of complicated circumstances and interest in cooperation in certain fields characterizes the relations between Russian and German governments," he said, without providing any further comment in this regard.