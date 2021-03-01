Protesters break into Yerevan’s central district administration building

YEREVAN, March 1. /TASS/. Tens of opposition activists broke into the building of Yerevan’s central district administration to demand resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as follows from a video report broadcast by local news portals on Monday.

After chanting anti-government slogans, the protesters left the building to march to the city’s central avenue to join an opposition rally.

Mass rallies of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters and opponents engulfed Armenia on Thursday after the country’s General Staff had come out with a statement demanding resignation of the prime minister and the government. Pashinyan slammed the General Staff’s statement as an attempted military coup and announced a decision to dismiss the chief of the General Staff.

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is authorized by the national constitution to appoint and dismiss chief of the General Staff upon the prime minister’s nomination, on Saturday refused to sign a decree dismissing the General Staff chief. After that, Pashinyan referred the document to the president again and called on his supporters to gather for a rally on Yerevan’s central square on March 1.

The president now has three days to either sign the decree or challenge it with the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, President Sarkissian said he supports neither of the political forces and thinks that the current crises cannot be resolved through individual personnel reshuffles.