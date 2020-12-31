India registers over 21,800 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, December 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India surged by 21,822 over the past 24 hours reaching 10,266,674. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on its website on Thursday that the number of recoveries rose by 26,139 to 9,860,280 in the past day.

Russian investment fund, Hetero to produce over 100 mln doses of Sputnik V in India

The number of new cases gained 6% in 24 hours as 20,549 new cases were registered on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths went up by 299 in 24 hours to 148,738.

India ranks the second in the world in terms of the number coronavirus cases (after the US) and the third in terms of the death toll (after the US and Brazil).