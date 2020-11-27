Russian investment fund, Hetero to produce over 100 mln doses of Sputnik V in India

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and India’s pharmaceutical company Hetero have entered into an agreement to produce more than 100 mln doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine per year in India, producers of the vaccine said in a statement on the Twitter account on Friday.

"Russian Direct Investment Fund and India’s leading pharmaceutical producer Hetero have announced an agreement on production in India of over 100 mln doses per year of the globally-registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. The sides plan to start the vaccine production in early 2021," the statement said.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It underwent clinical trials in June and July. On August 15, Russia’s Health Ministry announced the start of its production. The third - post approval - stage of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine started on August 25.

The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95% 42 days after the first dose provided that the patient receives the second dose, according to interim analysis results.

More than 50 countries have applied for purchase of over 1.2 bln doses of Sputnik V. The vaccine that will be supplied to foreign markets, will be produced by international partners of Russian Direct Investment Fund in India, Brazil, China, Korea and other countries.