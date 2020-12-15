Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 2.389 million, reports WHO

PRETORIA, December 14. /TASS/. As many as 10,520 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past day, with the overall number of such cases amounting to 2,389,624, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 56,636, with 305 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. More than two million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 866,127 and 23,451 respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 6,943 and 122,086 respectively. As many as 6,659 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia reports 117,242 cases and 1,809 fatalities. Next are Kenya (92,005 cases and 1,593 deaths) and Nigeria (73,374 cases and 1,197 deaths).

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 72.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.6 million deaths have been reported.