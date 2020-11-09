UNSC to hold closed consultations on situation in Belarus again - source

UNITED NATIONS, November 9. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will review the situation in Belarus within the framework of closed consultations on Wednesday, November 11, a source at the UN told TASS on Monday.

"There will also be closed consultations on Belarus on Wednesday as requested by Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.