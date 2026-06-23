UN Maritime Organization to evacuate 11,000 seafarers stranded in Middle East

LONDON, June 23. /TASS/. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations will begin the evacuation of more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Middle East, in close coordination with the authorities of Iran, Oman, and the United States, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

"We will begin the implementation of the evacuation plan for over 11,000 seafarers still stranded in the region. This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry. We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations," he emphasized.