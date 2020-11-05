Ukraine sees record high number of COVID-19 cases for third day

KIEV, November 5. /TASS/. Ukraine recorded 9,850 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 3.4% rise compared with the previous day, when 9,524 cases were confirmed, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said.

On November 3, 8,899 COVID-19 cases were recorded, setting a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

"In the past day, 9,850 new cases of the COVID-19 disease were registered (among them 369 children and 514 medical workers)," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister, in the past 24 hours 1,269 people were hospitalized and 193 others died of complications caused by COVID-19, and 8,378 people recovered.

Over the past day, most cases were registered in Kiev (983), the Kharkov Region (771), the Khmelnitsky Region (550), the Zaporozhskaya Region (523) and the Donetsk Region (506). Some 75,598 COVID-19 tests have been carried out.

During the entire pandemic in Ukraine, 430,467 coronavirus cases were registered, 184,782 patients recovered and 7,924 died of complications. A total of 3,470,669 tests have been conducted, with 12.4% positive results.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictions were extended until December 31. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine were introduced in Ukraine. The country’s regions were divided into four zones, where various restrictions were imposed depending on the epidemiological situation.