Merkel warns against closing EU borders amid COVID-19 spread

BERLIN, October 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against closing borders within member states of the European Union amid the continuous global spread of the novel coronavirus, Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesperson, said.

"It is especially important for Germany as a country in the middle of Europe that there is functioning economic circulation," Seibert was quoted by the DPA as saying after the summit meeting of the European Union’s leaders and heads of governments.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in particular: "I think we have all learnt the lessons."

"It took very little time to understand that this is hampering the single market, the flow of goods," Ursula von der Leyen said. "It did not stop the spread of the virus."

