Yerevan ready for concessions in Karabakh conflict if Baku is also ready

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. Armenia will be ready for concessions in the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh if Azerbaijan is also ready for that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"Conflicts should be settled on the basis of mutual concessions," he said in an interview with France Presse. "Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are ready for such concessions as much as Azerbaijan is."

Pashinyan also said he was sure that if necessary Russia would fulfil its commitments under the military cooperation treaty. "I am sure that if the situation requires Russia will fulfill its liabilities," he said.

Yerevan earlier turned to the European Court of Human Rights demanding measures be taken against Turkey over its military assistance to Azerbaijan amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The court on Tuesday called on Ankara to respect the right of civil population in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.