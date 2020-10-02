Armenia puts its armed forces on full combat alert

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenia's armed forces have been put on the full combat alert, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the context of martial law all of Armenia's military units have been put on the full combat alert. Military units have opened facilities for the accommodation of personnel and military equipment. Units are being built up to the full strength. All forces have taken defensive positions. The reservists are being recruited in cooperation with local self-government bodies and the voluntary union Yerkrala," the news release says.
Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh surged up on September 27. Combat clashes are underway in the disputed territory. Azerbaijan and Armenia have introduced martial law and declared mobilization. Both parties to the conflict report casualties, including civilian ones.
Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed conflict of 1992-1994 Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring districts.