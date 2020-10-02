Armenia puts its armed forces on full combat alert

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenia's armed forces have been put on the full combat alert, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the context of martial law all of Armenia's military units have been put on the full combat alert. Military units have opened facilities for the accommodation of personnel and military equipment. Units are being built up to the full strength. All forces have taken defensive positions. The reservists are being recruited in cooperation with local self-government bodies and the voluntary union Yerkrala," the news release says.