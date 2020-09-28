Baku says one civilian was killed, three were wounded in shelling in Terter city

"At about 11:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time) on September 28, Mekhman Aliyev was killed when a shell hit an area near the building of the Terter district court. Ganbar Asadov, the driver of a passing by ambulance car, Fkhraddin Guseinov, a military police officer who was inside the car, and Turgal Inragimov, a local resident," received fragmentation wounds," it said, adding that a criminal case was opened after the incident.

BAKU, September 28. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and three more were wounded in the Azerbaijani city of Terter near Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of shelling by the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani prosecutor general’s office reported on Monday.

The prosecutor general’s office said earlier on Monday that 26 civilians had been wounded in Azerbaijani settlements located along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of shelling by the Armenian troops. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that six civilians had been killed.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, when Azerbaijan said its positions had come under extensive fire from Armenia. Armenia, in turn, said the Azerbaijani army had staged an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. It said a number of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including its administrative center Stepanakert, had come under shelling by Azerbaijan. Both sides report casualties, including among civilians. Armenia’s authorities have imposed martial law and announced mobilization of reservists. Azerbaijan also imposed martial law on the entire territory of the country.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.