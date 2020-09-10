Serbian leader praises Putin’s deep understanding of Serbia’s problems

BELGRADE, September 10. /TASS/. In an interview with Serbia’s national television channel RTS on Thursday, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic praised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s profound understanding of the Balkan state’s problems.

"Putin understands Serbia’s problems very well <…>. I’m not pro-Russian, pro-American and so on, I am pro-Serbian," Vucic said. "He [Putin] understands very well what it is like to govern a country with a population of seven million, which develops very rapidly, faster than anyone else in Europe."

The Serbian leader described Belgrade’s relations with Russia as "very good’ and with China - as ‘also very good, excellent.’

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation earlier on Thursday to discuss "pressing matters related to strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia." The Russian side praised Aleksandar Vucic’s personal contribution to efforts to boost Russia-Serbia ties. Vucic, in turn, informed Putin in about the outcome of his talks on Kosovo recently held in Washington and Brussels.