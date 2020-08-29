Argentina records 11,717 new daily coronavirus cases

BUENOS AIRES, August 29. /TASS/. Another 11,717 coronavirus cases were recorded in Argentina in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the total number of cases has reached 392,009. Argentina’s death toll has risen to 8,271. As many as 280,165 patients have recovered.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Argentina on March 3. The country went on lockdown on March 20. On August 28, coronavirus restrictions were extended until September 20.