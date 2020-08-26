Belarus opposition challenges national government status

MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Member of the Belarusian Coordination Council’s Presidium Maria Kolesnikova has challenged the status of the national government makeup. The cabinet was appointed by President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The government could not be appointed before inauguration [of the president]. Moreover, according to Article 106 of the Belarusian constitution, prime minister is appointed by the president with the agreement of the House of Representatives (lower house - TASS). This means that the agreement of the House of Representatives should be secured following the inauguration, and only after that can a new government be formed," Kolesnikova underlined.

According to her, "currently, the government is formed by the president by violating the law, the government status is disputable."

On August 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Roman Golovchenko new prime minister. All members of the previous cabinet held on to their offices.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his reelection with 80.10% of the votes, while his key rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10.12% Amid this background, the country plunged into mass protests, as people challenged the official results. In the first few days, demonstrations were coupled with clashes with the police. Subsequently, some industrial plants and factories said they were ready to go on strike.