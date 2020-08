One person killed during protests in Minsk, human rights activist says

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. The Belarusian Interior Ministry has refuted the reports claiming one person has been killed during mass protests in Minsk on August 9.

"There are no casualties," Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, Valentin Stefanovich, a representative of the Viasna human rights center, told TASS that one person had been killed during the protests that took place in Minsk on Sunday night into Monday morning.