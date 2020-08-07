At least 15 people die in crash landing in India’s Kozhikode — media

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. At least 15 people, including the pilot, died in the crash landing of an Air India Express flight in the Indian city of Kozhikode in the State of Kerala, News 18 TV channel reported on Friday citing police data.

According to the television channel, as many as 123 people were injured.

France Presse said earlier the crash had killed 14 people. According to NDTV, four people might still be inside the plane.

According to Flightradar24 data, the Air India Express Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kozhikode. Airfleets portal says the plane was 13 years old.

The flight was performed under the program of repatriation of Indian nationals stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was heavily raining when the plane was landing.

Air India Express is a low cost subsidiary of India’s state-run air carrier Air India.