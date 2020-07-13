Turkish Airlines to start flying to six Russian cities on August 1

ANKARA, July 13. /TASS/. Turkish Airlines plans to start flights to six Russian cities on August 1, according to a statement released on the company’s official website on Monday.

"After being away for a while, we are back to the sky. <...> We are happy to offer you flexible travel opportunities as we know how difficult it is to plan in this period," the statement said.

Turkish Airlines plans to start performing 14 flights per week to Moscow starting August 1, five flights per week to St. Petersburg starting August 2, 3 and 4 flights per week to Kazan and Rostov-on-Don, respectively, starting August 3, and three flights per week to Sochi and Krasnodar starting August 5, according to the provided information.