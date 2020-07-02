Venezuela, EU agree to maintain diplomatic relations

BRUSSELS, July 2. /TASS/. The European Union and Venezuela have agreed to maintain diplomatic relations, with Caracas rescinding decision to declare the EU’s ambassador persona non grata, the parties said in a joint statement following a phone call between EU top diplomat Josep Borrell and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

"The Ministry of People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the European Union's External Action Service inform the international community that today, the Venezuelan Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, held a phone conversation in which they agreed on the need to maintain the framework of diplomatic relations, especially at times when cooperation between both parties can facilitate the path of political dialogue," the statement reads.

"Consequently, the Venezuelan Government decided to rescind the decision taken on June 29, 2020, by which Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Caracas, was declared persona non grata," the document adds.

The top diplomats also "agreed to promote diplomatic contacts between the parties at the highest level, within the framework of sincere cooperation and respect for international law."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that the country’s government had decided to expel the EU ambassador in the wake of the EU’s move to sanction another 11 Venezuelan officials "because of their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela." Sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze.