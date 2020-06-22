Switzerland experiences 24-hour jump in COVID-19 infections

GENEVA, June 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland increased by 18 over the past 24 hours with the total amounting to 31,310 infected. The low incidence of the disease in the country remains unchanged with an insignificant daily increase, as demonstrated by the data from the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health published on Monday.

Switzerland’s incidence has decreased significantly since the beginning of April when over 1,000 people had been contracting the virus daily. "The total number of infected patients rose to 31,310, which is 18 more than the day before. There are 1,680 fatalities," the agency reported. The day before, 35 new infections were recorded.

Since the beginning of April, not only did the number of the infections detected daily decrease but so did the number of fatalities. There were no deaths over the past 24 hours.

In Switzerland, since April 27 there has been a gradual lifting of the quarantine measures introduced due to the pandemic. To date, the majority of the restrictions has been lifted. At the same time, people need to observe social distancing of 1.5 meters and mass events with more than 1,000 participants have been prohibited. Wearing a mask is compulsory at mass events. In movie theaters one seat between the patrons must be left vacant. Since June 15, the country’s borders are open with the EU, EFTA states, and the UK.