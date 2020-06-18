Inter-Korean military conflict hardly probable now, says Japanese expert

TOKYO, June 18. /TASS/. A military conflict between North and South Korea is hardly probable now as the Koreas’ armed standoff would crush Pyongyang’s hopes for improving the relations with the United States, renowned Japanese expert on Korean problems, Editor-in-Chief of the Daily NK Japan news portal Ko Yong Gi told TASS on Thursday.

"North Korea will not take any military measures against the South at least until the presidential elections in the United States," the expert said, commenting on the current escalation of tension between Pyongyang and Seoul.

"Pyongyang’s top priority today is to improve the relations with the United States. A military conflict with the South would ruin all of North Korea’s achievements in this area, including personal contacts between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump," he said.

The expert said, however, that North Korea might resort to other measures in this situation. "There may be military drills directly at the disengagement line with the South, the launches of short-and medium-range missiles and propaganda rhetoric tightening," he explained.