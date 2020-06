MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Seoul and Pyongyang to show restraint after the destruction of the Kaesong liaison office, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after taking part in a special meeting Russia-ASEAN via a video linkup.

"We are urging the Korean parties to show restraint and maximum responsibility for what is happening on the peninsula and to maintain a calm and stable situation there. We hope that this call will be heard," Lavrov said.