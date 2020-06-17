South Korea out of patience with North Korea, administration says

SEOUL, June 17. /TASS/. South Korean presidential administration is not going to put up with Pyongyang’s insults at Moon Jae-in as well as steps aimed at escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Yoon Do-han, a senior communications secretary of Moon, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We solemnly warn that we will not tolerate the North's nonsense words anymore," Yoon told reporters, stressing that these words dealt a heavy blow to trustworthy relations between the two leaders.

The official slammed as senseless and rude a statement by the younger sister of Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, who is First Vice Director of the United Front Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). In her statement, she criticized the speech of the South Korean president at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the first-ever summit of leaders of two Koreas and the signing of a declaration, calling it "shameless sophism."

Yoon Do-han also criticized Pyongyang for releasing classified information that this week Seoul sought to send special envoys to North Korea for easing tensions. The official dismissed this step as "unprecedented violation of basic etiquette," accusing the North of distorting information about the goals of the anticipated trip.

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up its joint liaison office with Seoul in Kaesong. It was opened in September 2018 to help the two Koreas communicate. Initially, representatives from South Korea and North Korea agreed to meet in Kaesong twice a day, but after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, they switched over to telephone communications.

Earlier, Pyongyang excoriated Seoul for sending propaganda leaflets across the border and pledged to retaliate, going even as far as sending troops to the regions along the demilitarized zone. The South Korean Defense Ministry vowed to retaliate against Pyongyang’s provocations.