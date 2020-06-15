US envoy says ‘disappointed, outraged’ over Paul Whelan’s sentence

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said that he was "disappointed and outraged" by the court sentence of 16 years in prison for Paul Whelan, a citizen of the US, the UK, Ireland and Canada, accused of spying against Russia.

"I am disappointed and outraged," he said. "An American citizen has been sentenced to a term of 16 years for a crime, for which we haven’t seen evidence," he said.