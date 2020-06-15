US envoy says ‘disappointed, outraged’ over Paul Whelan’s sentence

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said that he was "disappointed and outraged" by the court sentence of 16 years in prison for Paul Whelan, a citizen of the US, the UK, Ireland and Canada, accused of spying against Russia.
"I am disappointed and outraged," he said. "An American citizen has been sentenced to a term of 16 years for a crime, for which we haven’t seen evidence," he said.
According to Sullivan, the closed nature of the proceeding violated Whelan’s right for defense.
Sullivan pledged to continue to demand Whelan’s release, in coordination with the US government and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to the envoy, the US President is informed about the Whelan’s case.