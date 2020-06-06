UN Secretary General expresses support to US protestors

UN, June 6. /TASS/. The UN staff expresses its solidarity with US people, who took to the streets protesting against racism and police brutality, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a Twitter post.

"The fight against racism is at the core of the UN’s work," he wrote. "But if racism exists everywhere, it exists within the United Nations."

"Yesterday, staff joined together to express solidarity with victims & share concerns," the UN chief continued. "We must move forward with introspection, honesty & action."

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.