Bomb threat to Russian embassy to Brazil prove to be hoax

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1. /TASS/. Bomb threats to the Russian embassy in Brazil have proved to be hoax, with no explosive devices found after a check, Ivan Konovalov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in that country told TASS on Monday.

"The embassy received an anonymous e-mail in the morning warning about a bomb planted in the embassy building. All services were informed. The building was checked by the military police, specialists with dogs and the embassy’s security service," he said, adding that the embassy staff was evacuated from the building during the check.

No explosive devices were found.

Russia’s embassy is located in the so-called Southern sector, along with the United States’, France’s, the Netherlands’, Portugal’s, and Vatican City’s embassy. There are no residential compounds in the area.