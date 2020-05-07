Putin, Macron discuss preparations for UN quintet’s videoconference on pandemic

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss preparations for a video conference of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Kremlin’s press-service has said.

"During the discussion of counter-measures against the spread of the resistance to the coronavirus the importance was stressed of the established bilateral cooperation along these lines. Preparations were touched upon for a videoconference by the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, devoted to joint struggle against the pandemic," the press-service said.